Joker 2 Set Photos May Confirm Another Major Batman Villain

Joker: Folie a Deux is currently in production with Joaquin Phoenix returning as Arthur Fleck and Todd Phillips back as the sequel's director. The film is also set to feature Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, but she might not be the only fan-favorite DC character joining the production. New set photos were released today featuring Gaga, but a closer look at some of the images points to the potential inclusion of Harvey Dent, the District Attorney who eventually turns into Two-Face. The character has been played by some big stars in the past including Billy Dee Williams, Tommy Lee Jones, and Aaron Eckhart. It's currently unclear if we'll actually be seeing Dent/Two-Face in Joker 2, but based on protest signs featured in the photos, there's a good chance another actor is about to play the villain.

Photos from the set feature protest signs that read "Free Joker," "Joker for Mayor," "Joker for President," and other pro-Joker messages in addition to a sign that reads "Harvey Dent is the Clown." You can check out a photo from the set below:

What Was Todd Phillips' "Dark" Pitch To DC Studios?

Phillips' name recently came up in reports that suggested he was a filmmaker Warner Bros. was interested in having potentially lead DC Films. At one point, the director did admit he pitched an entire "dark" label to DC bosses, though that's never come to fruition.

"When I pitched them Joker, it wasn't a movie, it was, let's do a whole label," Phillips said in 2019. "They shut that down quickly and I get it. Who am I to walk in and start a label at a film studio? But they said, let's do this one."

He added, "Here's the real truth about a sequel. While Joaquin and I have talked about it, and while touring the world with Warner Bros executives — going to Toronto, and Venice, and other places — of course, we're sitting at dinner and they're saying, 'So, have you thought about…?' But, talking about contracts, there's not a contract for us to even write a sequel, we've never approached Joaquin to be in a sequel. Will that happen? Again, I just think the article was anticipatory at best."

Joker: Folie a Deux will hit theaters on October 4, 2024.