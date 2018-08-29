Alec Baldwin Denies Donald Trump Related ‘Joker’ Movie Rumors

Alec Baldwin has taken to social media to debunk details of his character in Todd Phillips’ The Joker movie.

“Let me state, for the record, that I have not been hired to play a role in Todd Phillips’ Joker as some Donald Trump manque,” Baldwin wrote. “That is not happening. Not. Happening.”

The statement from Baldwin came just days after reports of his casting in Phillips’ Joker movie surfaced. Check out the tweet from Baldwin below.

ComicBook.com can report that Baldwin will be playing an “unexpected” version of DC Comics’ Thomas Wayne. There will be some alterations from typical Batman mythology for the story which is dedicated to unveiling the origin of one of the most popular villains in cinema and comics. However, this Thomas Wayne character might not be the stand-up guy many fans used to knowing, as his death is known to have shaped Bruce Wayne to the hero he becomes.

An accomplished surgeon and philanthropist, Thomas Wayne and wife Martha Wayne were gunned down by a mugger on the streets of Gotham City as the infamous story goes in DC Comics. In 1989’s Batman, that criminal would later become Batman’s smiley arch-foe (as played by Jack Nicholson). Whether or not Joker will adapt such a story where the clown-faced villain helps create Batman’s origin story does not appear to be the plan, at this time.

Thomas Wayne was most recently portrayed by Jeffrey Dean Morgan in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, where he was quickly gunned down alongside his wife Martha as portrayed by Lauren Cohan. There is no word yet on whether or not Martha Wayne will be introduced in Joker.

A three-time Emmy winner, Baldwin landed his latest Emmy nomination in the Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category for his spoof portrayal of President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, likely fueling the expectation for his Joker character to have been a version of this tone. The actor was most recently seen as Dr. Kennebrew Beauregard in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman and appeared in Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Baldwin has since completed work on the 1950s-set crime drama Motherless Brooklyn, his second outing as director for The Incredible Hulk star Edward Norton.

Joker is current slated to release on October 4, 2019.