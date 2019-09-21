Batman Ninja Fans Are Going to Love This Gorgeous New Sengoku Joker Statue

DC fans all around the world are celebrating Batman Day today, though not everyone loves the Dark Knight as much as those who populate his world. One of the most iconic of those characters is The Joker, and the Batman villain made a big impression with his redesign in Batman Ninja, which gave the Gotham characters an Anime makeover, and for those who loved what Batman Ninja did with the Clown Prince of Crime Prime 1 Studio‘s got you covered with a beautiful new statue depicting the villain. The new statue of Sengoku Joker comes in two versions, a Standard and Deluxe, and as you can see on the following slides, it is quite impressive.

The statue features Sengoku Joker perched atop a cannon, and the base features a flag, torches with removable fire effects, a Joker mask, and all sorts of small details that just make this statue pop. Joker’s expression is spot on, and the texture in his hair, his robe, and the ropes is immensely impressive.

You can also grab the Deluxe version of the statue, which features an additional themed base and a circular portrait featuring Japanese Art that acts as the perfect backdrop for the statue.

Sengoku Joker’s Regular Version retails for $1199.00, and you can pre-order it here. For those who prefer the Deluxe Version, that will retail for $1499.00 and can be pre-ordered here.

The official description for Sengoku Joker can be found below, and you can check out all the images of it on the next slides!

“‘Oh, I never really wanted to be a Lord. It wasn’t what you would call an aspiration. But when life throws you time travels, sometimes you gotta make travel-ade.’

Prime 1 Studio is proud to present PMDCNB-02: Sengoku Joker from Batman Ninja (Animated Film). From the top creators of Japan, Batman Ninja is a Japanese animated film directed by Junpei Mizusaki (“Opening Animation for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Series”).

Batman Ninja takes a journey across the ages as Gorilla Grodd’s time displacement machine transports many of Batman’s worst enemies to feudal Japan – along with the Dark Knight and a few of his allies. The villains take over the forms of the feudal lords that rule the divided land, with the Joker taking the lead among the warring factions. As his traditional high-tech weaponry is exhausted almost immediately, Batman must rely on his intellect and his allies including Catwoman and the extended Bat-family to restore order to the land and return to present-day Gotham City.

The Statue is inspired by Takashi Okazaki’s stunning design that he created for Batman Ninja Animation. It is crafted with great attention to details. We also believe it perfectly captures the atmosphere of feudal Japan and the characteristics of Joker. The words on the flag says: Devil King Of The Sixth Heaven (Dairokuten-No-Mao/ 第六天の魔王) which is a Devil King from Buddhism.

It is a great companion piece to display next to the PMDCNB-01: Ninja Batman which is also soon to be ship. Make sure to collect those two unique statues!”

