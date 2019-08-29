Joker Director Knows the Character Will Eventually Get Rebooted Again

Todd Phillips, the director who is bringing Joaquin Phoenix‘s Joker to the screen in October, has no illusions that he will be the final say on the character, who has been around for 80 years and has been reinvented several times just since 1989. The Joker, according to Phillips, is a pliable and resilient character who has been, and will be, reinvented to suit the needs of a given project.

During an interview, Phillips said that he is looking forward to getting the film out in front of its first audiences, and that he knows some people won’t like it. Still, he said, he thinks that most people will enjoy the film, and that for anybody who doesn’t…well, The Joker will be reinvented again in a few years, so just sait and see.

“There are always going to be naysayers, but from what I gather about the momentum of the movie and the response to the teaser we put out, the majority of fans seem to be excited about going down a different road,” Phillips told the LA Times. “But also, this will not be the last Joker movie ever made. It might be the last one Joaquin and I do, but someone else is going to come along and do another one, just like with Spider-Man. So if you don’t like this one, don’t worry — it’ll get reinvented again.”

“That’s the fun thing about these characters,” Phillips added. “In a way, comic books are our Shakespeare and just like there are many versions of Hamlet and Macbeth, they’ve done four or five versions of the Joker in the last 25 or 30 years. So why not do another one that’s wildly different?”

Joker centers around the iconic arch-nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. The exploration of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale.

Joker is hitting theaters on October 4th. Other upcoming DC films include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.