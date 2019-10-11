Arrow Star Stephen Amell Says Joker Made Him Want To Climb Into A Fridge To Cool Down

Joker is still taking theaters by storm as the movie dominated the box office during its opening weekend. You can add one more famous fan to the people voicing their love of Todd Phillips’ latest project. Arrow star Stephen Amell went to see the movie last night, and to say he was impressed would be an understatement. Like a number of other famous fans, he took to Twitter to voice just how psyched up he was when he got out of the movie. People were thrilled in the replies to his initial tweets that one of their favorite DC television stars was as into Joker as they were.

Amell began his comments by asking if anyone else had seen the film. Then, he described the feeling of walking out of the theater after as wanting to go sit in a fridge and cool down. That sort of fiery reaction is usually tied to people who love the movies they review or the most ardent fans. But, Joker has proved to be the kind of movie that has encouraged these responses out of people. Simple comments about the film can spark a wildfire of debate online without even being that big of a deal in recent weeks.

Saw Joker. Oh boy. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 11, 2019

Joker has drawn vocal support from a couple of different corners of the web before its release and that has only grown more prominent after that showing during the opening weekend. Joker actually sits in IMDb’s top ten movie ratings chart alongside some pretty heavy hitters. You wouldn’t have imagined the film sharing company with The Godfather, Pulp Fiction and The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly. But, here we are with fans really loving the film and another big weekend being forecasted for Joker.

A large part of the conversation heading into the film’s opening centered around concerns about violence. Those moments have largely not materialized. There have been some small hiccups along the way with people getting tossed out of screenings for smoking and one woman taking a hatchet to a car with a Joker mask on. Some threats of violence actually closed a theater in California during the first weekend. Luckily, no one was actually harmed as it turned out to be a false alarm and the theater reopened the next day.

You ever get so fired up by a movie that you want to climb into a fridge to cool down? — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 11, 2019

Critics have remained mostly unimpressed and at worst exasperated by the whole fervor surrounding the movie. Fans couldn’t be further on the other side of the spectrum. The Rotten Tomatoes scores for the film reflect that wide divide. In the end, it might not matter that professional reviewers don’t care for the movie because Joker is raking in the dough. Another big weekend looks all but certain and a run toward the October box office record is very likely after the strong start. With other celebrities piping up, it fees like Joker can do no wrong right now.

