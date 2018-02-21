DC’s Joker Origin Movie Reportedly Eyeing May Production Start

The future of he DC Films brand seems rocky and uncertain after Justice League – especially as the studio goes through more and more big shifts in management. In the midst of all this, we’ve been promised (among other things) a new division of DC Standalone films that are separate from the interconnected Justice League universe – starting with a Joker origin film. Now it seems that film is moving forward soon:

Also from early January. I could literally post this shit all day but I CHOOSE NOT TO. Because I care less and less with each passing day. pic.twitter.com/3TqUU1h1Tq — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) February 20, 2018



This angry Tweet form The Wrap‘s Jeff Sneider shows that Hangover Trilogy director Todd Phillips will begin work on the Joker origin film in May. It was expected that the film would go in front of cameras this year; a script has already been completed, and casting has been taking place under the radar, with actors like Leonardo DiCaprio rumored to be in contention. The latest we’ve heard is that Joaquin Phoenix is in talks to play the Joker – and he certainly would look the part.

Meanwhile, The Room star Tommy Wiseau is still campaigning to play the Joker himself. Suffice to say, nobody wants that.

As it says in the photo, the Joker origin film will be set in early ’80s Gotham City. It will reportedly cover how a tormented and bullied young man grows into one of Gotham’s most notorious criminals / killers. The overall purpose of these DC standalone films is to offer more unique creative interpretations of these characters and their world, so it’s going to be interesting to see just what Phillips has in mind.

We’ll keep you updated on the casting and production of the Joker origin film.