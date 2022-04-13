Josh Brolin Talks Almost Being Cast As Zack Snyder’s Batman

Before Ben Affleck was officially cast as Batman, Zack Snyder had his eyes on a specific actor to play the role. Snyder was looking at a bunch of people like Joe Manganiello, Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts, and even Avengers star Josh Brolin. Brolin has previously revealed his thoughts on almost playing Batman and even showed his support for Affleck. Now, the actor has once again revealed his thoughts on almost being cast as the Caped Crusader. While speaking with the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Brolin was asked about the opportunity and the actor had nothing but good things to say.

“Yeah. That was interesting to me. That was his decision. That wasn’t my decision. That was his decision. Again, because, like something that is set up to not work at all or to work flyingly. I like those odds. I like playing with those odds. I’m like ‘am I the guy that’s gonna make it all fail?’”Brolin said. “By the way, who I didn’t think was bad, but you know, you talk to [George] Clooney and he’s still joking about it. It wasn’t his fault. He loves the nipple joke and that was all Joel [Schumacher]. But, you know, he didn’t do anything wrong.”



Brolin would go on to voice and do the motion capture for Thanos in the Avengers movies and even played Cable in Deadpool 2, so he’s definitely down for some comic book action. The actor seems very willing to play an older more war-weary version of the Dark Knight, and hopefully he gets his chance one day. He even reveals that he still



“Again, that was before Deadpool 2. It would have been the older, more raspy[Batman], for lack of a better word,” The Avengers actor continued. “Honestly, that would have been a fun deal and maybe I’ll do it one day.”



Affleck will be next seen as Batman in Warner Bros. upcoming The Flash movie, and all signs are pointed to this being his last go round in the role. The actor was last seen as Batman in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, so it’s going to be very interesting to see where The Flash will leave his version of the character. The Batman actor recently revealed that the film has some of his favorite Batman scenes that he’s ever filmed.



“I have never said this — this is hot off the presses — but maybe my favorite scenes in terms of Batman and the interpretation of Batman that I have done, were in the Flash movie,” Affleck told The Herald Sun. “I hope they maintain the integrity of what we did because I thought it was great and really interesting — different, but not in a way that is incongruent with the character. Who knows? Maybe they will decide that it doesn’t work, but when I went and did it, it was really fun and really, really satisfying and encouraging and I thought, ‘Wow — I think I have finally figured it out.’”



The upcoming The Flash movie will see Ezra Miller reprise his role as Barry Allen/The Flash, having first debuted in for Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and reprised in Justice League, just like Affleck. Kiersey Clemons will also return as Iris West, having been cut from the theatrical version of Justice League but restored for Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max. Sasha Calle was previously cast as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl while Ian Loh plays a young Barry Allen. Affleck won’t be the only Batman that appears though, with Michael Keaton of Batman and Batman Returns set to reprise his version of the Dark Knight Detective as well.



Do you think Josh Brolin would have made a good Batman? Let us know in the comment section below or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!



The Flash is currently set for release on November 4, 2022.