Justice League 3 Would Have Introduced A New Batman

After year's of fan campaigns, the Snyder Cut has finally, officially been released. Zack Snyder's Justice League made its debut on HBO Max on Thursday morning and fans everywhere have been flooding to the streaming service to see the filmmaker's original vision for DC's most iconic heroes restored. Not only are we finally seeing Snyder's version of Justice League play out on-screen, but the filmmaker is also opening up about his plans for the planned Justice League sequels, now that everyone has some proper context.

In the past, Snyder has teased that the third installment of his Justice League trilogy would introduce a new Batman that isn't Bruce Wayne's Ben Affleck. While the director has remained cryptic about that plot point in the past, he opened up about it in an interview with Vanity Fair that was published on Thursday. As it turns out, Snyder intended for Superman's son to take on the mantle of Batman.

“It was going to be Lois and Superman’s son,” Snyder explained. “He doesn’t have any powers, and then he was going to end up being the new Batman.”

Snyder plants the seed of a potential child between Clark Kent and Lois Lane in his newly-released version of Justice League. It appears that would have been a major plot point going forward, and that boy would have grown up to take on the Batman mantle after Bruce Wayne died.

“Twenty years later, on the anniversary of [Batman’s] death, they take young Bruce Kent down to the Batcave and they say, ‘Your Uncle Bruce would’ve been proud if you did this,’” he continued. "Anyway, something like that.”

Bruce and Clark mend their relationship in Justice League, becoming close friends when all is said and done. This is hinted at during the theatrical version of the film but the Snyder Cut does a lot more to elaborate on that plot thread.

It sounds like the young version of Batman wouldn't have been a major character in the third Justice League film, but rather just a glimpse at the future.

