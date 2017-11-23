‘Justice League’ Art Book Reveals New Look at Zeus and Ares

One of Justice League‘s most epic moments was a flashback sequence to ancient times, when the heroes of Earth (and a few Green Lanterns from beyond) united to repel Steppenwolf’s first attack on our planet.

Before Justice League‘s release, there was a lot of speculation about who two warriors of the ancient war were; in the film we learned they are Zeus and Ares, the “Old Gods” of the ancient world. Now the official Justice League artwork book gives fans a better look at both characters:

We got to know Ares well in Wonder Woman, but seeing Zeus on the battlefield in Justice League was an impressive visual moment. The art book reveals a concept for Zeus’ metallic arms, no doubt to better channel his massive bolts of lightning, which looked awesome in battle on the big screen. The sequence resonated especially well as a tease of what we could get in David Sandberg’s Shazam movie, which is still very much in the production pipeline, with Zachary Levi playing the mystical superhero.

The lore of the DCEU Old Gods has been quite interesting to see onscreen, and with Justice League opening the door to The New Gods of Apokolips and New Genesis, the entire Jack Kirby “Fourth World” saga is on the table for DCEU adaptation.

