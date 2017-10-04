Justice League Batman Character Poster Released

The rollout for Zack Snyder’s Justice League continues with a spotlight on the Dark Knight himself Batman. Gotham’s stalwart protector is perched atop a rocky slope with a streamlined version of the costume seen in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.

As you can see in the image (via DC World), which is located in the gallery, the silver of Batman’s symbol is more pronounced, and the gauntlets and boots seem to have also received some design changes. The new poster accompanies a new teaser trailer which can be found here, and fans will likely see the rest of the League over the next few days.

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder, from a screenplay by Chris Terrio, and features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons and Jesse Eisenberg.

Justice League hits theaters on November 17, 2017, while The Batman lands sometime in 2018.

