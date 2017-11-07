Wonder Woman is a ‘Believer’ in New Justice League Trailer

The world may still be mourning the loss of Superman in Justice League, but there are still heroes out there for those who believe.

In a new trailer from the upcoming Justice League movie seen above, the heroes have to step up to protect the world and fill the void left with the death of Superman.

“There are heroes among us,” Lois Lane (Amy Adams) can be heard saying in the trailer. “Not to make us feel smaller. To remind us what makes us great.”

And it isn’t just Lois who keeps the faith. As you can see in the trailer, Wonder Woman has answered the call with the Amazon informing a villain that she’s “a believer.”

It’s going to take more than faith and a belief in what Superman stood for and represented to protect the world, however. Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman will have to bring together The Flash (Ezra Miller,) Cyborg (Ray Fisher,) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa) as a team and start a new age of heroes if they want to stop Steppenwolf and his parademons from wreaking havoc and conquering the world.

Justice League opens in theaters November 17th.