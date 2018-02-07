New Batman Poster Released For ‘Justice League’

With the Justice League home video release less than a week away, Warner Bros. continues their promotion of their first epic superhero team up.

As they have worked their way through the various members of the League, the time has come for the signal to shine on the Dark Knight of Gotham City. Check out the image below to see the poster for Batman!

Other posters have already been released featuring Wonder Woman, the Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg. A certain Man of Steel has yet to appear, but the film’s worst kept secret is likely to get his own poster in the coming days ahead of the film’s home video debut.

Justice League saw the formation of the titular team to combat the forces of Apokalips, with Steppenwolf attempting to secure three lost Mother Boxes in an attempt to destroy the world and appease his master.

The movie followed the summer smash hit Wonder Woman, but the film received poor reactions from critics and audiences and failed to beat Diana of Themyscira’s box office numbers.

It remains to be seen how Justice League will affect future productions for DC Films, and recent rumors indicate that executives are watching the home video sales for the movie very closely with hopes of making up their box office losses.

The saga of Justice League has been an interesting one, to say the least. After director Zack Snyder stepped away from duties in the wake of a family tragedy, Joss Whendon filled his place and provided extensive rewrites and reshoots. Some blame this mishmash of styles and tone as a reason for the film’s reaction.

The response has prompted numerous fans to demand Warner Bros. release Snyder’s version of the film, affectionally dubbed “the Snyder Cut,” with various online petitions rising to prominence as part of the campaign. The upcoming home release will not contain any such version of the film.

Despite all of the controversy, Warner Bros. seems to be moving forward with various DC Films projects, though they aren’t likely to be in service of a shared universe trying to capture the success of Marvel Studios.

Aquaman is set to release at the end of the year while Shazam! and Wonder Woman II will follow suit in 2019, and rumors of a second Suicide Squad film going into production soon have been popping up.

Fans will be able to get their hands on a digital HD copy of Justice League on February 13th, followed by the Blu-ray and DVD release on March 13th.