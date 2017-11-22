‘Justice League’ Makes A Big Jump at Tuesday Box Office

After a disappointing opening weekend, the Justice League movie is showing signs of new life at the box office.

Justice League earned $10.6 million on Tuesday. That’s a 41 percent increase over the film’s performance on Monday to bring its domestic box office total to $111.9 million after five days.

That 41 percent increase is significant as it is the best increase for a number one movie at the box office during the pre-thanksgiving weekdays in a decade, with previous years’ number ones achieving increases in the mid-30 percentages at best. With the long holiday weekend ahead of it, Justice League could make up some lost ground.

Justice League earned $94 million in its opening weekend at the box office, falling short of initial industry projections that the film would open to between $100 million and $120 million.

Justice League had the smallest opening weekend yet for a DC Extended Universe movie. By comparison, Man of Steel opened to $116.6 million, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice earned $166 million in its first weekend, Suicide Squad earned $133.7 million in its opening weekend, and Wonder Woman has a record-breaking $103.2 million opening weekend.

Justice League also had the eighth-highest opening weekend of 2017, just behind The Fate of the Furious (and will likely be bumped down at least one more spot when Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in December), and the 56th-highest grossing opening of all time, just behind Guardians of the Galaxy.

The film will face some new competition over the holiday weekend with Pixar’s Coco, the highest-grossing film in Mexico of all time which touts a 96 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, opening in theaters.

Justice League is showing a somewhat stronger showing overseas, where the film made an estimated $185 million in its first weekend.

ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis was impressed with Justice League and what it could mean for the DC Extended Universe.

“Justice League is an epic ensemble of heroes,” Davis wrote in his review. It’s the most fun you’ll have with Batman and his super friends, until their next adventure together, and marks the beginning of a brand new era of superheroes on the DC side of the spectrum.”

Justice League is now playing in theaters. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.