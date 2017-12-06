‘Justice League’ Crosses $200 Million at Domestic Box Office

Even though Justice League wasn’t the big game-changer for the DC Extended Universe that loyal fans hoped for, that doesn’t mean the film is ready to be written off as a complete flop, yet. As of writing this, Justice League is still pushing its way through the box office, and Variety reports that the movie has now crossed the $200 million mark at the domestic box office.

Justice League took over two weeks to hit this mark (nineteen days, to be exact), playing in nearly 4,000 locations, nationwide. That continues to mark Justice League as the lowest performer in the DCEU lineup, with Wonder Woman and Suicide Squad earning $285 million and $267 million in each of their first nineteen days (respectively).

It’s not all bad, though. Justice League has added $370 million in overseas earnings, bringing its total box office haul close to $800 million. Those earnings have helped Warner Bros. Pictures to earn more than $5 billion from its 2017 films, which included the big successes of both Wonder Woman ($821 million) and IT ($694). However, with the DCEU still failing to reach that $1 billion mark with its film releases, the stigma hanging over the brand shows little sign of lifting any time soon.

Justice League is now in theaters; Aquaman arrives on December 21, 2018; Shazam on April 5, 2019; Wonder Woman 2 on November 1st, 2019; Cyborg on April 3, 2020; and Green Lantern Corps on July 24, 2020.