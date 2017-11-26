‘Justice League’ Crosses $400 Million, Closes In On $500 Million Worldwide

Justice League continues to perform somewhat stronger internationally than it has been domestically. The film finished in first place once again this weekend, bringing its worldwide box office total to $481.3 million.

Justice League had a stronger international debut than it did a domestic debut, earning $281 million in its first weekend overseas. The film’s international total stands at $309.8 million, which is nearly double its domestic total of $171 million. That’s good news for Warner Bros., which spent $300 million making the movie, though the film still isn’t outpacing Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which is likely disappointing for the studio.

Justice League earned $60 million domestically over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The film’s domestic 10-day total is the lowest 10-day total for any film in the DC Extended Universe so far.In the same time period, Wonder Woman had grossed $206.3 million and Suicide Squad had earned $222.6 million.

Justice League had the smallest domestic opening weekend yet for a DC Extended Universe movie. By comparison, Man of Steel opened to $116.6 million, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice earned $166 million in its first weekend, Suicide Squad earned $133.7 million in its opening weekend, and Wonder Woman has a record-breaking $103.2 million opening weekend.

Justice League showed some new life at the box office on Tuesday when it had some of the highest gains going to into the Thanksgiving weekend of any number one film in more than a decade, but it still couldn’t muster enough momentum to stop the latest Pixar animated sensation that is Coco.

ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis was impressed with Justice League and what it could mean for the DC Extended Universe.

“Justice League is an epic ensemble of heroes,” Davis wrote in his review. It’s the most fun you’ll have with Batman and his super friends, until their next adventure together, and marks the beginning of a brand new era of superheroes on the DC side of the spectrum.”

Justice League is now playing in theaters. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.