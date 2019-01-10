Fan Art Imagines ‘Justice League’ with ’50s Movie Actors

The Justice League may have only united on the big screen a few years ago, but one talented fan is showing what the team could have looked like in an entirely different era.

Dalton Barrett recently shared a new series of pieces, which imagine iconic actors from the 1940s and 1950s as members of the Justice League. The roster ranges from DC’s “Trinity” of characters to some of the League’s other mainstays, including a pretty unique fan cast for Booster Gold.

So, which actors make the ranks of this theoretical ’50s Justice League? Read on to find out.

Gregory Peck as Superman

Given Gregory Peck’s iconic performance as Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird, it definitely isn’t out of place to see the character paired with the role of Superman.

Ty Hardin as Batman

Hardin got his start in the Western TV series Bronco, before becoming known as one of the “beefcakes” of Hollywood. While his post-acting life was shrouded in some controversy, it doesn’t seem out of the question that he could’ve played a vintage version of Bruce Wayne.

Clint Eastwood as Aquaman

Jason Momoa might be bringing Aquaman to life on the big screen, but this piece imagines what it would look like if Clint Eastwood had stepped into the role.

James Dean as The Flash

We have to admit, the Rebel Without a Cause and East of Eden star feels like a pretty good fit for the Scarlet Speedster.

Marlon Brando as Green Lantern

Marlon Brando’s prolific career included everything from A Streetcar Named Desire and On the Waterfront to Apocalypse Now and The Godfather. While Hal Jordan didn’t debut in the comics until the late 1950s, it can be argued that Brando could have even pulled off the caped look of the original Green Lantern, Alan Scott.

Audrey Hepburn as Wonder Woman

While Lynda Carter and Gal Gadot have helped generations of fans fall in love with Wonder Woman, it’s pretty easy to imagine Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Roman Holiday star Audrey Hepburn bringing Diana Prince to life as well.

Elvis Presley as Booster Gold

Sure, Booster Gold wasn’t introduced in the comics until the 1980s. But there’s definitely something interesting about the idea of Elvis himself embodying the larger-than-life character.

Which ’50s Justice League fanart is your favorite? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!