‘Justice League’ Loses Box Office To ‘Coco’

The Justice League movie looks like it won’t be able to maintain its place at the top of the box office as Pixar’s latest film, Coco, makes its debut.

Disney-Pixar’s Coco earned $18.6 million at the box office on Friday, beating Justice League by $2.1 million. Coco has earned $40.8 million in total in its first three days at theaters, while Justice League has earned just $35.5 million in that same time period.

At this rate, Coco will end up with a five-day Thanksgiving weekend total of $71 million, outdoing the Justice League movie by approximately $12 million.

Justice League’s box office total now stands at $147.3 million after eight days, making it the lowest performing DC Extended Universe movie after that length of time in theaters. After eight days, Wonder Woman had grossed $163.5 million, Suicide Squad had earned $192.2 million.

While the Justice League movie won its opening weekend at the box office, the film still came in well under projections, earning $94 million instead of the $100-120 million it was expected to earn. The film showed some new life on Tuesday when it showed some of the highest gains going to into the Thanksgiving weekend of any number one film in more than a decade, but it still couldn’t muster enough momentum to stop the latest animated sensation that is Coco.

Justice League had the smallest opening weekend yet for a DC Extended Universe movie. By comparison, Man of Steel opened to $116.6 million, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice earned $166 million in its first weekend, Suicide Squad earned $133.7 million in its opening weekend, and Wonder Woman has a record-breaking $103.2 million opening weekend.

Justice League also had the eighth-highest opening weekend of 2017, just behind The Fate of the Furious (and will likely be bumped down at least one more spot when Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in December), and the 56th-highest grossing opening of all time, just behind Guardians of the Galaxy.

Justice League is now playing in theaters. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.