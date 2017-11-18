‘Justice League’ Cut Footage Provided More Depth To The Film

Now that the Justice League have finally united in theaters, questions are starting to pop up regarding footage shown in the trailers that didn’t end up in the movie’s final cut.

With news of extensive reshoots done to the film in the wake of Zack Snyder‘s departure and Joss Whedon taking over, fans are even starting to petition for a different cut from the original director.

Commentator and critic Grace Randolph recently spoke about the deleted footage from Justice League and how it would have provided more depth to certain scenes, such as the flashback battle between the union of gods, Atlanteans, and Amazons, and Steppenwolf’s army of parademons.

“So, they have an… alien Green Lantern fighting alongside Diana’s gods, which I didn’t think was very well established. I knew that from my visit to the production office. I can’t talk about that, I signed a nondisclosure agreement,” said Randolph.

“During my visit there, let’s just say I got a better sense that the Gods, like Zeus, et cetera, were joining this fight against Darkseid back in the day, but here you kinda just had to pick it up.”

She compared the film’s cut footage to the situation with Suicide Squad, where a lot of scenes featuring Joker were omitted from the movie.

“This will plague this movie forever, just like it does Suicide Squad,” Randolph said.

“Again, I had to sign a nondisclosure agreement when I went to visit the Warner Bros. lot, so I can’t discuss what I saw but I can tell you I saw a lot that wasn’t in this movie,” she added. “And it was good, it was really good. It provided a lot more depth than you see in the finished product.”

She claimed Snyder’s version does exist and that he showed it to the studio executives before the reshoots, urging Warner Bros. to release it to fans much like they did the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice extended cut.

With all of the turmoil surrounding the film’s production and release, Warner Bros. might be looking at methods to further monetize the film, especially if it underperforms in box offices. But would they be willing to release Snyder’s version?

Justice League is in theaters now.