Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ Cut May Be More Complete Than Most People Thought

If there’s one thing fans know for sure about the rumored director’s cut of Justice League, it’s that no one knows anything for sure. Judging by the tweets Zack Snyder chooses to “like” on the social media platform, he may know the truth of the matter, or he may just enjoy engaging with fans who theorize that his cut of the film exists.

As you can see in the tweet above, one user posted a link to an article that claimed a “Zack Snyder Cut” was much closer to completion than previously assumed, which the filmmaker himself liked. This potentially means Snyder was secretly agreeing with the notion, or it could also mean absolutely nothing more than he appreciates fans discussing his original vision of the film.

For each day that goes by, a new source seems to either confirm or deny the existence of Zack Snyder’s cut of the film, making it difficult for DC fans to get a straight answer.

One of the many criticisms of Justice League was its inconsistent tone, seemingly due to Snyder and Joss Whedon’s differences as directors. Rather than a decision by a studio to get Whedon involved, Snyder stepped away from the film following a family tragedy, as Whedon stepped in to complete the film.

At this point, there has been no official confirmation from the studio that a Snyder cut of the film exists and, if it did, that it would ever see the light of day. Popular films getting an extended or director’s cut have become the norm in recent years, with Snyder’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice getting a longer, R-rated cut for home video.

With Justice League being a financial disappointment for Warner Bros., the studio may be looking to wash their hands of the film and focus instead on the future of the DC Extended Universe.

The lack of confirmation about the status of the cut from Warner Bros. has caused fans to create petitions demanding the cut be released, with some fans even staging protests at WB’s headquarters in hopes of seeing their demands fulfilled.

You can get your copy of Justice League on Blu-ray and DVD on March 13.

