‘Justice League’ Stars Reveal Which DC Comics Villains They Would Play

Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher are now DC Comics icons for playing The Flash and Cyborg respectively in DC Films’ Justice League movie. But if given the chance, which DC Comics villains might they choose to play?

That was the question posed to the stars during a panel at Wizard World Philadelphia. Fisher was quick with an answer, going as big as he possibly could by choosing Darkseid.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Miller chose a more grounded villain, picking Batman’s rogue The Riddler. It’s easy to see Miller’s quick wit, energy, and charisma becoming a believable Riddler once he had a green suit on.

The fan who asked the question was actually a little bit disappointed that neither star chose Lobo. Miller questioned whether he or Fisher would really make a convincing Lobo, saying that their co-star, Jason Momoa, would really be the Lobo of the group. Miller even mentioned that Momoa may have thought he was trying out for the role of Lobo when he went out for Justice League. The stars suggest that maybe Momoa could still be Lobo at some point after his time as Aquaman was over.

Darkseid nearly appeared in the Justice League movie but was ultimately left out. Instead, his uncle and general, Darkseid, was the film’s villain. Darkseid may yet appear in a film in the near future. Darkseid is a major antagonist in Jack Kirby’s New Gods saga, which Ava DuVernay is set to direct as a feature film.

The Riddler has had several multimedia interpretations. Frank Gorshin played the character opposite Adam West’s Batman in the 1960s Batman television series. Jim Carrey brought the character to life on the big screen in Batman Forever in 1995. Cory Michael Smith currently plays a version of the character in FOX’s Batman prequel series Gotham.

Would you like to see Ray Fisher as Darkseid? How about Ezra Miller as The Riddler or Jason Momoa as Lobo? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Justice League is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digitial HD. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.