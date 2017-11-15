Justice League Star Gal Gadot Confirms Joss Whedon Threatened to Make Her Career Miserable

✖

Last month, Justice League star Ray Fisher opened up about his experience with director Joss Whedon while making 2017's Justice League, noting in an extensive interview that Gal Gadot along with Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins had their own issues with Whedon as well. Now, in a new interview Gadot confirms the extent of those issues, telling Israel's N12 that Whedon threatened to damage her career when she asked to make changes to her character, noting that she handled the issue immediately.

"He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable and I just took care of it instead," Gadot said in the interview.

In Fisher's previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor shared that Gadot and Jenkins had to fight for elements of the Wonder Woman character to be saved or removed from Whedon's new take on her as well as that Whedon also made a mockery of how he was treating them behind-the-scenes. Gadot's current comments to N12 back up sources from the THR report that Whedon threatened to harm her career. As follows, "a knowledgeable source says Gadot had multiple concerns with the revised version of the film, including 'issues about her character being more aggressive than her character in Wonder Woman. She wanted to make the character flow from one movie to the next,'" the report indicated. "The biggest clash, sources say, came when Whedon pushed Gadot to record lines she didn't like, threatened to harm Gadot's career, and disparaged Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins."

Gadot has also previously shared similar sentiments about how she handled her issues with Whedon.

"I'm happy for Ray to go out and speak his truth," Gadot told The LA Times months ago. "I wasn't there with the guys when they shot with Joss Whedon – I had my own experience with [him], which wasn't the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened. I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it. But I'm happy for Ray to go up and say his truth."

As for Gadot and Wonder Woman, a third Wonder Woman film was announced soon after the release of Wonder Woman 1984 with both Gadot and Jenkins returning. That film does not yet have a release date.

