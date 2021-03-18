Justice League Snyder Cut's Green Lantern Actor Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo

✖

Wayne T. Carr, Zack Snyder's choice to play Green Lantern John Stewart in Justice League, has revealed a new behind-the-scenes photo from filming his scene for the HBO Max release of the movie. As Carr's "drivewaystudio" hashtag alludes to, Snyder previously stated that he filmed the Green Lantern's appearance in the film in his driveway using a green screen. The photo shows Carr supposedly stretching between takes while wearing a motion capture suit to allow additional digital special effects. That post-production work never happened because Warner Bros. requested the Green Lantern's removal from the film, and Snyder ultimately replaced him with the Martian Manhunter.

Carr broke his silence about being cast in and removed from Zack Snyder's Justice League during an episode of LightCast. "[Zack] said, 'We're going to shoot it, we'll see what the studio says,'" Carr said. "This is kind of crazy because we shot it in what I'm going to call 'Driveway Studios.' He called me after he showed it to everyone, I think it was the second time because they had watched it in parts. He was like, 'They're not letting me do this thing.'

"When I saw the full vision, I went through the journey like everybody went through the journey. Towards the end I realized, 'Ugh. I'm not a part of this. Darn,'" Carr added. "The thing that kind of just warmed my heart was once all of the concept art and stuff started to drop, it's been nothing but love from the fans, man. Like, I wasn't even in the movie, and I'm just getting positive feedback from people and support. It's super crazy. It's absolutely crazy, but I love it."

Earlier in April, Snyder heaped praise on Carr for his performance in the unused footage. "That [concept art] was based on the actor who did the scene for us and was a guy named Wayne T. Carr. He's an amazing actor and an amazingly kind gentleman," Snyder said during Justice Con. "I told him that there was a chance it didn't make it in the movie as we were shooting it in my driveway and I'm not 100-percent sure he thought it was real. I was talking to him the other day and he was just excited about it — he loved the movie and was super excited for the reception the film has gotten and he's just completely gracious."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is streaming now on HBO Max.