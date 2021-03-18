Zack Snyder Reveals Green Lantern Actor From Justice League Deleted Scene

✖

Last month, Zack Snyder's Justice League zoomed to HBO Max, revealing the director's ultimate version of the movie to the masses, or so we thought. While it's been billed as a cut of the movie featuring exactly what Snyder himself wanted out of the project, it turns out that wasn't entirely accurate. One of the new scenes he shot once the streamer greenlit the project involved the introduction of a present-day Green Lantern — John Stewart, to be exact — but the moment didn't make the final version on HBO Max.

Now, Snyder has confirmed that Stewart was played by an actor named Wayne T. Carr, someone who was referred to the filmmaker by Justice League star Ray Fisher.

"That [concept art] was based on the actor who did the scene for us and was a guy named Wayne T. Carr. He's an amazing actor and an amazingly kind gentleman," Snyder revealed during a virtual appearance at Justice Con.

He added, "I told him that there was a chance it didn't make it in the movie as we were shooting it in my driveway and I'm not 100-percent sure he thought it was real. I was talking to him the other day and he was just excited about it — he loved the movie and was super excited for the reception the film has gotten and he's just completely gracious."

News of a Green Lantern appearance first slipped earlier this month when concept artist Jojo Aguilar shared the visual development art this production team was using for the character. Twitter users were quick to identify the actor's likeness used in the concept art and now, Snyder himself has confirmed the actor's role.

This was the best experience in my career working with @ZackSnyder . I've worked a long time and by far he was the most professional, most personable, and Coolest! and thanks @jayoliva1 for introducing me to him! #SnyderCut #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/Uil99i7liW — jojo aguilar (@jojoaguilar33) April 2, 2021

"The studio had told me I wasn't allowed to shoot anything. That there would be no film made of any kind. During production, that was a thing they insisted on. And I shot stuff anyway, of course, in my yard. And one of the things I shot was the Green Lantern scene," Snyder previously told Esquire. "And then they asked me, when they saw the movie and saw that I put it in there, they’d take it out. And I said that I would quit if they tried to take it out. And I felt bad. The truth is I didn't want the fans to not have a movie, just based on that one stand that I was going to take."

He added, "The Green Lantern was John Stewart. And that was part of it too. I was like, I don't want to take a person of color out of this movie. I'm not going to do it. But I felt like having Harry Lennix's Martian Manhunter at the end was, that was okay."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.

What was your favorite moment in Zack Snyder's Justice League? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!