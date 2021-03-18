Zack Snyder Reveals Wayne Manor Would Have Become Justice League HQ

✖

Zack Snyder's Justice League was released on HBO Max last week, not only delivering to fans filmmaker Zack Snyder's full vision for the DC film but also offering up various details and elements that hint at what the future of the larger DC universe might have looked like under his creative touch. Among them is the formation of the Justice League and sorting out a location for the heroic team's headquarters and if you guessed that Wayne Manor was going to be the location, you were right. Snyder confirmed that Wayne Manor would have become the Justice League headquarters.

Speaking with CinemaBlend's ReelBlend, Snyder confirmed that Wayne Manor would have become the team's headquarters and even explained that you can see the mansion -- which has fallen into disrepair after having been abandoned for years -- is already under construction in a sort of blink and you might miss it moment in the Snyder Cut's final scene.

"If you look at Wayne Manor, it's still under construction," Snyder said. "They're basically turning it into Justice League headquarters. In IMAX, you can really see it."

If you look carefully at that final scene -- the one where Martian Manhunter (Harry Lennix) visits Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) at his lakehouse to tell him that Darkseid isn't done with Earth -- when the camera pulls back you can see the under-construction mansion in the top right-ish in a slight clearing in the woods. Of course, this isn't the only clue that Wayne Manor will be the Justice League's headquarters. Bruce along with Alfred (Jeremy Irons) and Diana (Gal Gadot) visit a dilapidated mansion just a bit earlier and determine that there's enough room for a large table with six chairs, but room for more, representing the current heroes and those that will come to join them.

But while the Snyder Cut sets up for the future of the Justice League, fans aren't going to get to see it. Warner Media CEO Ann Sarnoff told Variety that while fans have already started calling for Warner Bros. to "#RestoreTheSnyderVerse, the studio has no plans to move forward.

"I appreciate that they love Zack’s work and we are very thankful for his many contributions to DC," Sarnoff told Variety. "We’re just so happy that he could bring his cut of the Justice League to life because that wasn’t in the plan until about a year ago. With that comes the completion of his trilogy. We’re very happy we’ve done this, but we’re very excited about the plans we have for all the multi-dimensional DC characters that are being developed right now."

"We wanted to give Zack the opportunity to complete his vision in a four-hour movie, which is impossible to do in theaters," Sarnoff said. "We’re happy that we have HBO Max to let the rope out as it were and allow the fans to see all four-hours of Zack’s vision."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now available to stream exclusively on HBO Max.