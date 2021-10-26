The Justice League Teams up With a Classic Bloodsucker in DC vs Vampires Preview

The DC Universe is about to be hit with a vampire invasion in DC vs. Vampires, a new maxiseries by writers James Tynion IV and Matthew Rosenberg, and artist Otto Schmidt. DC vs. Vampires follows in the tradition of DCeased as a standalone event that takes place out of the main DC continuity, freeing it up to introduce an original tale and a perfect jumping-on point for new readers. The series will also mark one of Tynion’s last DC projects before committing full-time to his creator-owned works like Something is Killing the Children and his Substack line of comics.

A preview of DC vs Vampires #1, in stores Tuesday, October 26, also re-introduces readers to Andrew Bennett, the lead of I, Vampire. Created by J.M. DeMatteis and Tom Sutton, Andrew Bennett debuted in 1981’s The House of Mystery #290. He later starred in a New 52 series and has been affiliated with the Justice League Dark team on occasion. In the preview, Bennett visits the Hall of Justice to warn the Justice League of a threat that most likely ties to vampires and their leader, Mary, Queen of Blood.

Bennett hopes to speak to the entire Justice League, but instead is greeted by Green Lantern (Hal Jordan) and Zan of the Wonder Twins. All we learn about Mary is she is the reason vampires and humans are currently coexisting without an all-out war breaking out among the two groups. Of course, this probably means that something has happened to Mary to send the vampires after humanity, which is why Bennett turns to the Justice League for help.

The solicitation for DC vs. Vampires #1, on sale October 26, can be found below.

The Justice League has long protected Earth from all manner of foreign and alien invaders over the years, always keeping a vigilant eye to the skies for the next threat. But what if the threat was already walking the Earth…hiding in plain sight…watching…waiting for their moment to strike… In the tradition of DCeased comes a terrifying new series from the twisted minds of James Tynion IV (Nice House on the Lake; Something is Killing the Children), Matthew Rosenberg (The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox; 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank; Hawkeye), and Otto Schmidt that will tear the Justice League apart in their war with the undead!

Are you adding DC vs. Vampires to your weekly pull list? Let us know in the comments below.

