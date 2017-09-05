Jay Baruchel Describes Wonder Woman’s Intro In ‘Justice League Mortal’

Wonder Woman is at the front of every DC fan’s mind thanks to her recent live-action movie, but Gal Gadot wasn’t the first actress asked to play the Amazon. Back in 2009, Megan Gale was hired to play the heroine in a film known now as Justice League Mortal. And, according to Jay Baruchel, the character’s first scene in the movie would have been a bit bloody.

Baruchel sat down with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast to chat recently, and it was there the actor talked about his Justice League Mortal tenure. The actor, who was cast as villain Maxwell Lord, dished plenty of secrets about the film. However, it’s his talk about Wonder Woman that has caught the attention of fans.

You can read up on Wonder Woman’s introduction below:

“The first time you see Wonder Woman – the opening scene on Themyscira. It’s just her on top of a steed and she about half a kilometer away from a minotaur. The minotaur’s got a battle-axe, and she just rushes him. All the Amazons are there cheering her on, and she beheads him. She gets off her steed and holds up the minotaur thing and doesn’t say a god-d*mn thing. It’s like, that’s the Wonder Woman I want to see. It would have been special.”

It’s easy to see why Baruchel is so passionate when recalling the Wonder Woman scene. The introduction does sound rather intense, after all. Justice League Mortal appears to have taken a harder tone with Wonder Woman than the DC Extended Universe has, but the heroine’s violent image will please some fans.

Of course, Baruchel’s comments will lead some fans to bemoan the loss of Justice League Dark. The film and its cancellation is somewhat of a legend amongst the DC fandom. The film was announced in 2007 before George Miller was brought on to direct the film. An entire cast included the likes of Armie Hammer were hired for their respective superhero roles, but Warner Bros. chose to shelf the project for good following a writer’s strike in 2008-2009.

