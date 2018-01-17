Early Batman Concept Art for ‘Justice League’ Revealed

Artist Jared S. Marantz has revealed early concept art for Batman‘s look in Justice League.

The artwork is close to what appears on screen in the film. Marantz in his Instagram post notes a few changes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Justice League Batman costume concept art done for costume designer Michael Wilkinson,” he writes. “There are a few things that changed by the time It got to the big screen. In Batman versus Superman we played around with the idea of armor plates showing through the suit and got to see that in the final justice league version. Batman is my favorite character and I always love working him.”

Take a look at the art below.

Ben Affleck played Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. There are now rumors that he is to be replaced by Jake Gyllenhaal for the Batman solo movie. Here’s what Affleck had to say the last time he was asked about returning as Batman.

“For me, it’s interesting, and I always evaluate this stuff on the merit of the material. I want to direct a Batman movie, and I never got a script that I was happy with, so they are starting over and writing another script. And right now, I think a lot of different possibilities I think for the way the DC Universe could go, and I will just follow my interests in pursing that. And I know that I love working with this group of people, and it was a real joy for me to make this movie.”

Affleck was originally attached to write, direct, produce, and star in The Batman. Now he may not do any of those. The film is now being written and directed by Matt Reeves.

Justice League currently has a 60.72 ComicBook.com Composite Score and a 3.68 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Rating. Let us know what you thought of Justice League by giving the movie your own ComicBook.com User Rating below.

The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21st, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.