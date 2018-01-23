Cyborg Stars in New ‘Justice League’ Blu-Ray Promo

The promotional campaign for Justice League‘s home release is in full swing, and its latest promo puts Victor Stone/Cyborg (Ray Fisher) in the spotlight.

The video, which was shared on Justice League‘s Twitter account, shows a montage of some of Cyborg’s best moments in the film. You can check it out below.

Having Cyborg front and center of the newest promo is particularly interesting, considering how many of his scenes ended up being cut from Justice League. In the months since the film was released, fans have noticed just how many Cyborg scenes were left on the cutting room floor, from an epic-looking football sequence to a better understanding of Cyborg’s origin story.

Nevertheless, Fisher is aware of the impact that his storyline made with audiences – particularly those with disabilities.

“I’ve had lots of fans who come out and say ‘Listen, I can relate to Cyborg because I lost a limb,’ or ‘I have this cochlear implant,’” Fisher said last year. “It’s one of those things when you actually start seeing it, when you actually start hearing about it, that made Cyborg more relevant to me than I think he ever had been up to that point.”

And while Fisher knows when he will next reprise the role, fans have already speculated about the initially-announced Cyborg solo film. According to Joe Morton, who played Victor’s dad within Justice League, the film is still in the works, and could possibly hit its original 2020 release date. If the Cyborg solo film does become a reality, Fisher already had an idea of how the production should run.

“I think the cast should be diverse in everything we do,” Fisher said last November. “And I think the crew, equally importantly, should be as diverse. The representation at every level, I think it needs to be adhered to… With Cyborg specifically, I don’t necessarily think it’s about his particular story. It isn’t about black or white. I think the story is about being human, and what that means. And you can have anybody telling that kind of story.”

Justice League will be released on digital on February 13th, before being released on DVD and Blu-Ray on March 13th.