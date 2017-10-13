‘Justice League’ Movie Gets an Official Rating

Justice League is right around the corner, and now the anticipated project has an official rating.

Thus far the DC film universe has skewed darker in tone than the Marvel competition, but has done so by pushing the PG 13 rating rather than make the leap to R. Justice League will be a bit more lighthearted than most of Warner Bros. previous affairs, but it will officially keep the PG 13 rating.

Videos by ComicBook.com

An updated section of the Justice League website shows the official rating, stating that Justice League has “sequences of Sci-Fi violence and action,” which you can view in the image below.

This isn’t a shock really. Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, and Wonder Woman have all featured the same rating, and Justice League’s lighter tone makes a change in that formula unnecessary.

Warner Bros. will likely eventually go into R rated territory, but that will probably surface in their as yet unnamed Elseworld style films. Projects like the Joker Harley Quinn movie will be unto themselves, separate from continuity. Therefore it stands to reason that the studio would be more open to making those films with higher ratings in mind, though it isn’t necessary for them to be successful.

As for Justice League, it seems to be learning some lessons from Wonder Woman as well as the reactions to Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad, something that will surface in the film through Ben Affleck’s Batman.

“Justice League is a big change tonally because you now have the personalities of all these different characters coming together,” Affleck told SFX. “It gives you a chance to infuse a lot of humor into the scenes.”

Some of that is already evident in the first trailers, with some already delightful moments courtesy of Batman’s awkward friendship with Aquaman. The future King of Atlantis is the polar opposite of Batman, and it makes any scene with the two automatic gold.

Fans can look forward to more of that delightful pairing when Justice League finally hits theaters on November 17th.