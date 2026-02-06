DC Retires A Superhero & 4 Other Moments You Missed This Week (2/4)

It’s the start of a brand-new month, and DC Comics is starting February off strong. It’s wild to believe that January is already in the books, and now we’re starting the cycle all over again. But the first week is always a good week for DC Comics. As usual, we had a couple of Absolute Universe titles and a new issue of Batman. But we also had a few special titles this week, like DC K.O. Boss Battle #1 or the Valentine’s Day special, Superman: Chains of Love Special #1 (that reminds me, I need to get a gift).

Anyway, a lot was going on this week in the DC Universe. From all the crossover chaos in DC K.O.’s bonus stage to one of Batman’s sidekicks stepping away from the Bat-Family, it was a lot. It’s always nice to see DC start off the month with a handful of moments that get fans talking, and boy, were there some moments like that in the past week. From new villains debuting to a new love blossoming, there was quite a bit happening in the DC Universe, so read on to discover 5 moments you may have missed.

5. The Debut of Absolute Parasite

In the Absolute Universe, Superman has finally taken care of Ra’s al Ghul. But his troubles are far from over. Avenging her father, Talia al Ghul interrupted the government’s seizure of Lazarus Corps’ experiments by having a Peacemaker agent shoot at a specific container. This container held ‘Project: Parasite’ and transformed an unsuspecting man into this world’s version of the classic Superman foe. Now he’s a giant kaiju with fleshy masses and extra mouths terrorizing Metropolis with no one to stop him but the unlikely duo of Hawkman and Superman. No idea what’s happening next, but I can’t wait.

4. DC Comics’ Crossover Madness

DC K.O.: Boss Battle #1 is set right in between DC K.O.’s third and fourth issues and sees the various fighters head out beyond the multiverse to gather additional Omega Energy. The result is completely wild encounters like Superman taking on Homelander or Lex Luthor facing Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees’ Samantha Strong. While the overall issue itself had its pros and cons, seeing Lex go into sheer panic facing down a serial killer bear is quite possibly one of the funniest things I’ve seen in 2026 so far. It’s definitely worth checking out the highlights, at least.

3. Livewire and Creeper Become DC’s New Power Couple

Love always pops up in the strangest places. Superman: Chains of Love Special #1 saw Jack Ryder, aka the Creeper, develop a huge crush on Leslie Willis, aka Livewire. The story was a classic romance, filled with all the tender elements you’d expect, from a meet-cute to their growing fondness for one another and even a moment where you think the two aren’t meant to be. But after a grand romantic gesture from the Creeper involving weaponizing internet toxicity, love conquers all, and in the end, Creeper and Livewire find happiness with one another.

2. Bruce Wayne Re-Enters the DC K.O. Competition

Batman was taken out of the main DC K.O. competition right at the start. But he got a second chance to prove himself in his own miniseries, DC K.O.: Knightfight. After a grueling slog, Batman faces his most difficult challenge, an ideal world where Damian has grown to save Gotham and has a son of his own. Despite this world being perfect for Batman, he proves himself to the Heart of Apokolips and earns a trip back into the tournament. While we’re left on a cliffhanger, it’s safe to say we’ll be seeing Batman in next week’s DC K.O. #4.

1. Tim Drake Quits Being Robin

It had been teased ever since Jim Lee’s variant cover for Batman #6 was released, but yes, Tim Drake called it quits as Robin this week. After recovering from an injury in the series’ second issue, Tim has a brief conversation with his mentor, telling him that Tim doesn’t want to continue lying about being Robin to his boyfriend, Bernard. Bruce doesn’t hold it against Tim and even gives him his blessing to live a happy life. I’m not sure if this is really it for Tim as a hero, but his Robin days might actually be over this time.

What was your favorite DC moment from the past week?