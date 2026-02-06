The Next DCU Movie Officially Brings Back 1 Part of Batman v Superman & Justice League

Supergirl may not be the year’s biggest comic book movie, but it’s still one of the most exciting studio tentpoles on deck. After the DC Universe got off to a successful start with Superman and Peacemaker Season 2, the franchise continues by bringing Kara Zor-El’s story to the big screen. A Supergirl teaser was released back in December, selling fans on a wild and edgy intergalactic adventure underscored by an emotional character journey for the titular protagonist. It looks like it will be a great blend of heart and humor, and if the footage wasn’t enough to capture people’s attention, we’ve just learned another reason why Supergirl deserves to be one of the most anticipated movies of 2026.

According to the official Supergirl synopsis available on the movie’s website, Tom Holkenborg, aka Junkie XL, is composing the score. If that name sounds familiar to superhero movie fans, it’s because Holkenborg is a veteran of comic book adaptations, composing the music for DC Extended Universe titles Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. His resume also includes Deadpool.

Junkie XL Is the Perfect Composer for the Supergirl Score

Image courtesy of DC Studios

Originally, Ramin Djawadi was set to work on the Supergirl score, but Holkenborg is the ideal replacement. Over the course of his career, Junkie XL has made a name for himself with his distinct musical approach that puts a modern twist on the traditional film score. He likes to make use of percussion and electronic elements that inject a fresh sense of energy into action set pieces. While people primarily associate him with big, sweeping blockbusters, he’s also capable of composing tracks for the quieter character moments to drive the drama home.

That blend of skills is ideal for a film like Supergirl, which is putting its own twist on the classic superhero tale. Unlike her cousin Kal-El, Kara is a much more cynical and messier person, so Junkie XL’s style should fit the character well. Superman got the “Punkrocker” needle drop, but Supergirl looks closer to the typical idea of “punk” with a chaotic energy underscoring the picture. It would arguably be a bit jarring if Supergirl had a traditional film score with orchestral arrangements. It should have a score that feels different from Superman, highlighting the differences between the two Kryptonians.

Music is a very important part of the filmmaking process, as it’s a vital and efficient tool to convey emotions and set the mood. With Junkie XL making the music, the Supergirl score should nicely complement the film’s aesthetics, immersing audiences in a scrappy story about a hero who’s rough around the edges. Based on what little footage we’ve seen so far, there should be plenty of opportunities for Holkenborg to flex his action chops by composing loud tracks for various set pieces. It’ll also be interesting to hear his themes for individual characters like Kara and Lobo.

The first Supergirl trailer was set to “Call Me” by Blondie, but as the film makes its way through post-production, perhaps later marketing materials will incorporate elements of Junkie XL’s score. That doesn’t always happen for a variety of reasons, but it would still be cool to get a taste of what Holkenborg has up his sleeve before Supergirl arrives this summer. His score has the potential to be very special. For decades, Superman has had a defining film theme song. Now’s the chance for his cousin to get her own memorable cue that demonstrates what makes her such a great character.

