‘Justice League’: New Aquaman And Cyborg Posters Released

Warner Bros. has unveiled two new minimalist Justice League posters, putting the spotlight on newcomer heroes Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher).

The heroes made their live-action cinematic debuts in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before being recruited by Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) to help save the world from an invading alien threat in Justice League.

Justice League sits at $655 million worldwide, making it the lowest-earning installment of Warner Bros.’ DCEU to date.

Momoa, who next appears as the character in December’s Aquaman, said in November he tried to “stay the f— away from what people say” about Justice League after the blockbuster was mauled by critics.

“Some of my friends said, ‘Justice League isn’t doing well’ and it kind of bummed me out,” Momoa said. “But I didn’t want to look it up. I don’t want to look up the bad and the negativity. I don’t think that’s useful; it doesn’t help.”

The actor praised original Justice League director Zack Snyder, calling this iteration of the aquatic superhero “his brainchild.”

“He came in with, ‘I’m going to make Aquaman a badass and I’m going to change stuff, and change the myths about this guy,’” Momoa said.

Furious 7 director James Wan continues on with Momoa’s portrayal as a jean-wearing and tattoo-covered Aquaman, with the solo movie showing Arthur Curry “as kind of a dirty, dark, drunkard,” before seeing his evolution into a “regal king.”

Cyborg will make his way back into theaters in the animated Teen Titans GO! To the Movies, voiced by The Walking Dead‘s Khary Payton.

Fisher expects to reprise his role in the near future, but Warner Bros. has yet to officially reveal when and where Cyborg will next appear in the DCEU, whose slate may be smaller than initially believed.

The studio releases Justice League to Digital HD on February 13 before hitting store shelves on 4K and Blu-ray disc March 13.