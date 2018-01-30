‘Justice League’: New The Flash Poster Revealed

Warner Bros. is debuting some slick new posters ahead of Justice League‘s home video release, and today’s reveal is The Flash.

The post features the silhouette of Flash against a yellow background. Within the silhouette, fans can see the speedster dashing through the city streets with the Justice League logo residing at the bottom. This newest poster joins the Aquaman and Cyborg versions, which you can find here, and you can see the poster below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans are excited to finally dissect the big DC film, something not really possible when watching it in theaters. That will include a bonus Superman scene, though it isn’t the additional footage that many were hoping for.

You can some of the special Blu-ray features below.

Road to Justice

Journey alongside DC comic creators as they explore over fifty years of the Justice League, from comic books to animated adventures to their cinematic debut.

Heart of Justice

Discover the heart, soul and mind of the Justice League, as the cast and filmmakers share their admiration for DC’s iconic Trinity: Superman, Wonder Woman and Batman.

Technology of the Justice League

From Batman’s arsenal to Cyborg’s alien tech, interface with the Justice League database to learn their most advanced secrets.

Justice League: The New Heroes

Join Ray Fisher on a personal tour to meet the newest members of the Justice League: Aquaman, the Flash and Cyborg.

The Return of Superman

Bonus scenes not seen in theaters

Steppenwolf the Conqueror

Join actor Ciarán Hinds and the filmmakers as they reveal the story behind mankind’s ancient enemy and the Justice League’s greatest challenge.

Scene Studies: Revisiting the Amazons

Take a closer look at the filmmaking process behind Justice League’s most visually exciting and action-packed sequences

Scene Studies: Wonder Woman’s Rescue

Take a closer look at the filmmaking process behind Justice League’s most visually exciting and action-packed sequences

You can find the rest of the special features here.

You can get Justice League on digital release starting February 13th. You can pre-order the Justice League Walmart exclusive here. It’s set to ship out on March 30th and should arrive by April 4th.