Justice League: Release the Snyder Cut Banner Flies Over Warner Bros. Lot

✖

Fans of Zack Snyder who were finally granted their wish and the Snyder team shared their gratitude for Zack Snyder's Justice League being officially announced by flying a banner over the Warner Bros. lot. The movement learned the movie (or series, whichever form it may take) is going to be released on HBO Max in 2021, revealing and completing Zack Snyder's vision which began with Man of Steel in 2013. As a message of gratitude, the plane's banner flying over the Warner Bros. lot on Thursday read, "Thank you HBOMax and WB. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut."

The plane spent some time circling the Burbank, California location giving everyone a chance to catch a glimpse of it. Friend of ComicBook.com Brad Lambert snagged a few photos and videos for us, passing them along for the world to see. "It will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie," Snyder told The Hollywood Reporter. "You probably saw one-fourth of what I did."

Check out the a video which captures the plane circling the WB lot in the tweet below!

Plenty of photos are going around, as well! After all, we were called upon to look to the sky to see something heroic!

The photo below, which you can feel free to share (credit is appreciated, of course!) shows the plane and its banner in a clear shot.

There is no word on exactly when Zack Snyder's Justice League will arrive on HBO Max. The streaming platform is set to launch on May 27 but Snyder's Justice League will go through a vigorous post-production process moving forward, resulting in an estimated $20 million to $30 million spend by Warner Brothers to complete it.

Snyder revealed during his Man of Steel watch party that the film needs a bit of work before he can show it and that work is expected to include musical scoring, visual effects, and possibly recruiting the original cast for at least a bit of voice work.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com, as a documentary video showcasing the journey of the Release the Snyder Cut community is coming next week.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.