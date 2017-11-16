Round-Up: ‘Justice League’s Most Positive Reviews

For some, the wait may have last decades, but Warner Bros. is finally making good on its Justice League promises. This weekend, the superhero blockbuster will hit theaters in the US, and critics around the country are now sharing their thoughts on the film. So, fans will be happy to find there are plenty of outlets out there that are loving the much-anticipated debut.

Justice League follows on the heels of Wonder Woman, DC Entertainment’s most successful film yet. The female-led film smashed box office records and critical expectations with its fiery aesthetic and uncompromising vision. Justice League had big shoes to fill in light of Wonder Woman’s solo outing, and fans grew wary when news broke that Joss Whedon was stepping in to finish out the movie’s post-production.

However, as you can see below, critics everywhere from USA Today to the LA Times only have nice things to say about the action-packed film.

Of course, ComicBook also had a chance to sneak a peek at the film. Brandon Davis was able to attend the film’s LA premiere, and his opinion on Justice League is a wholly reassuring one.

“There’s little irony in the often-used-in-gambling term “all in” being the slogan for Warner Bros. and DC Films’ Justice League movie. The mega-budget super hero blockbuster film is, in some ways, a gamble. Should the movie fail, the studio’s biggest franchise is left floundering. Should it succeed, a number of doors are opened to properties hardcore fans have been begging for while others are warmly introduced to them,” Davis wrote in his review before adding:

“In Justice League, the “all in” gamble pays off.”

ComicBook isn't the only outlet out there being kind to Justice League, and we can prove it. If you check out the slides below, you will find the film's most positive reviews yet.

USA Today

“Justice League is as solid an outing as any superhero fan could hope, with a clear family vibe: Wonder Woman and Batman prove to be a dynamic mom-and-dad duo while the fastest kid around steals the show.

A better effort than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and a worthy follow-up to runaway hit Wonder Woman, Justice League (*** out of four; rated PG-13; in theaters Thursday night) does the DC icons proud with some high-profile additions and a strong if unspectacular effort full of fun character moments.

It’s also a product of two rather different filmmakers that, for the most part, ends up decently coherent. Director Zack Snyder (BvS, Man of Steel) again views his main characters through a way-dark palette and stylized lens, credited co-writer Joss Whedon (Avengers) — brought in to finish after Snyder stepped back due to a death in the family — adds his signature clever wit, and the result is an enjoyable romp with underlying emotion.” – USA Today

Gamespot

“On whichever side of the Great DC Debate you fight, there’s no denying that Justice League has a lot to prove. DC diehards who insist there’s nothing wrong with the direction and tone of the DC Extended Universe up to this point might worry that the pivotal team-up has been “Disney-fied” or made into a comedy to appease critics and Marvel fans; others that the beloved Wonder Woman was the exception to the rule for the DCEU, rather than a fresh start. Fans on all sides have followed the various controversies surrounding Justice League’s production, like Joss Whedon taking over director duties from Zack Snyder at the last minute, and simply wondered how it will all turn out.

Through all the setbacks, uncertainties, reshoots, shake-ups, and drama, it seemed unlikely that Justice League would wind up anything other than a complete mess. And yet, here we are: Justice League is a pretty good movie.” – Gamespot

SyFy Wire

“Warner Bros.’ Justice League is a movie 79 years in the making, going back to Superman’s initial appearance on Earth.

Assembling DC Comics’ pantheon of heroes for the first time in live action, the film by directors Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon is an attempt to course-correct the DC Extended Universe and rival Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, following criticisms that the prior installations were too dark (Wonder Woman notwithstanding in a big, profitable, and critically acclaimed way).

So the question is: Does Justice League accomplish this?

Most certainly so. It pulls the threads of previous DCEU installments to serve up an in-universe story, yet makes our heroes likable, and shows off what makes them super.” – SyFy Wire

Chicago Sun Times

“We need a reason for Bruce Wayne/Batman (Ben Affleck) to recruit a new team of warriors, and the reason is a giant, evil creature named Steppenwolf (a not particularly memorable CGI villain voiced by the great Ciaran Hinds) has come to Earth to retrieve the Mother Boxes and impress his own mommy and, oh yes, destroy all worlds as we know them.

Doesn’t take much imagination to know how it’s all going to turn out — but the fun in “Justice League” is in seeing Affleck’s Batman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman teaming up with Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen/Flash, Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry/Aquaman and Ray Fisher’s Victor Stone/Cyborg.

It’s a putting-the-band-together origins movie, executed with great fun and energy.” – Chicago Sun Times

LA Times

“They say there’s strength in unity, but you wouldn’t know it from the handful of heroes who make up “Justice League.”

Yes, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, the Flash and maybe even Superman, we mean you.

These combatants know they have to join together if the world as we know it is to be saved from the depredations of yet another horde of detestable aliens, but that doesn’t make it any easier.

For superpowers notwithstanding, these folks come fully loaded with enough gripes, grudges, issues and back stories to supply an army. They so get on each other’s nerves that being in the same room, let alone on the same team, is hard to manage.

As directed by Zack Snyder, and, more importantly, co-written by Chris Terrio and Joss Whedon, character is more than destiny here.

It is the key reason “Justice League” is a seriously satisfying superhero movie, one that, rife with lines like “the stench of your fear is making my soldiers hungry,” actually feels like the earnest comic books of our squandered youth.” – LA Times