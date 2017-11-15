‘Justice League’s Metacritic Score Is Out

The Justice League reviews are in, and while moviegoers have their own trusted sources for movie reviews, they’re inevitably also curious how things look from the aggregate perspective.

Metacritic has officially released its own Justice League aggregate score, which currently sits at 51/100 (at the time of writing this).

Here’s a sampling of some reviews, ranked from highest to lowest in score:

Richard Roeper (88/100) – Doesn’t take much imagination to know how it’s all going to turn out — but the fun in “Justice League” is in seeing Affleck’s Batman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman teaming up with Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen/Flash, Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry/Aquaman and Ray Fisher’s Victor Stone/Cyborg. It’s a putting-the-band-together origins movie, executed with great fun and energy.

Rolling Stone (63/100) – For those who loathe Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and they are legion, Justice League will be just the corrective followup they’re looking for…. But the attitude is so bright and optimistic that you might mistake it for a fun ride on the Marvel express.

New York Times (40/100) – “Justice League,” the newest DC Comics superhero jam directed by Zack Snyder, is looser, goosier and certainly more watchable than the last one. The bar could scarcely have been lower given that the previous movie, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” was such an interminable slog… The story is a confusion of noise, visual clutter and murderous digital gnats, but every so often a glimmer of life flickers through.

THR (30/100) – Garishly unattractive to look at and lacking the spirit that made Wonder Woman, which came out five months ago, the most engaging of Warner Bros.’ DC Comics-derived extravaganzas to date, this hodgepodge throws a bunch of superheroes into a mix that neither congeals nor particularly makes you want to see more of them in future. Plainly put, it’s simply not fun.

The irony here is that in a lot of these middling to negative reviews you’ll find a lot of buzzwords and phrases that DC movie fans and haters alike might interpret as positive signs. Repeated mentions that its lighter and more colorful and humorous than Batman v Superman will be a big one; and the general praise of the main characters and actors will be another. Taken together, Justice League could actually get street cred for not being some superhero film for the critics, but rather one that stays “truer” to DC Comics tone and lore, and plays to the fans.

We’ll soon see as Justice League hits theaters on November 17th.