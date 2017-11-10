DC

‘Justice League’ First Reactions Hit Social Media

By

With just a week left until Justice League‘s release in theaters, DC Films fans and casual moviegoers are all wondering what people who have actually seen the film have to say about it.

A flood of trailers and media promotional events has surely gotten a lot of attention for Justice League, but now that first wave of critical reactions are coming in, we’re starting to get a real sense of what kind of film Justice League really is.

So what is the early consensus on Justice League? Read below for the breakdown:

ComicBook.com

ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis was a fan of Justice League. BD has been accused in the past of having a serious Marvel bias, so this is a pretty good sign for DC fans!

BD admits that Justice League may have some flaws common to superhero movies, but on the whole, it establishes the individual heroes as potential franchise-starters, which was the main goal all along. 

Screen Rant

Collider

Heroic Hollywood

Superhero News

io9

Tiffany Smith

Erik Davis

Kevin McCarthy

Kevin McCarthy indicates something that will either thrill or put off a lot of viewers, with very little middle ground.

Mashable #1

Mashable #2

The first big negative reaction also comes from Mashable. The question now is: which way will fans lean? There are a lot of positives comments, but as fans know by now, these early screenings can arguably skew towards those who love comic book movies with clear bias. It won’t be the same experience for the general public — especially those who feel they’ve been burned by the franchise before. 

However, the positives of these Justice League reviews indicates a possible simple two-hour blockbuster movie ride, and there are indeed a lot of moviegoers who can get behind that. 

Gamespot

Justice League hits theaters on November 17th. 

