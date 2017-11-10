‘Justice League’ First Reactions Hit Social Media

With just a week left until Justice League‘s release in theaters, DC Films fans and casual moviegoers are all wondering what people who have actually seen the film have to say about it.

A flood of trailers and media promotional events has surely gotten a lot of attention for Justice League, but now that first wave of critical reactions are coming in, we’re starting to get a real sense of what kind of film Justice League really is.

So what is the early consensus on Justice League? Read below for the breakdown:

ComicBook.com

I loved Justice League. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) November 10, 2017



Justice League is not a perfect movie. It has story “flaws” and a simple, CGI villain.



BUT, more importantly, it gets the heroes right. Every member of the League is fantastic and it’s tough to choose a favorite.



It’s a ton a fun, start to finish. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) November 10, 2017



Justice League is the super heroes we’ve been waiting for. Aquaman rocks. Cyborg is bad-ass. The Flash is awesome. Wonder Woman builds from an already great standalone. Batman assembles them and it’s great. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) November 10, 2017

Justice League feels kind of like a re-launch of the DC world in live-action. You walk away wanting more of every hero, including Justice League 2 and standalone films. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) November 10, 2017



Stay through the credits. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) November 10, 2017



ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis was a fan of Justice League. BD has been accused in the past of having a serious Marvel bias, so this is a pretty good sign for DC fans!

BD admits that Justice League may have some flaws common to superhero movies, but on the whole, it establishes the individual heroes as potential franchise-starters, which was the main goal all along.

Screen Rant

The good: #JusticeLeague is my favorite DCEU movie. It will make you love its heroes and want to see them team-up again. pic.twitter.com/mU2khvwUPD — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) November 10, 2017



Collider

I have a lot to say about ‘Justice League’ but will wait till it’s released to really get into it. But two important things to know: stay till the very end of the credits and Jason Momoa (@PrideofGypsies) is awesome as Aquaman. pic.twitter.com/Pg6cKCZAEo — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) November 10, 2017

Heroic Hollywood

Justice League is the DC team up you’ve been waiting for. I had so much fun from beginning to end. The expansion of DC mythology will make fans go nuts. Superman though! — Nate Brail (@NateBrail) November 10, 2017

Superhero News

#JusticeLeague is a fun blockbuster that is entertaining enough to overcome its flaws. The team works well together to deliver more than a few spectacular superhero moments worth seeing on the big screen.



Maybe not quite what some hoped, but definitely not what many feared. — Sean Gerber (@MrSeanGerber) November 10, 2017

io9

JUSTICE LEAGUE! It’s okay. Narratively it’s a mess, the stakes don’t work & the villain isn’t great. HOWEVER, the heroes ARE great, it’s funny, & there’s some surprisingly effective character work. I didn’t love it, but there are enough good pieces to excite me for the future. pic.twitter.com/OY4ARJ5vDY — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) November 10, 2017

Tiffany Smith

So saw @justiceleaguewb all I️ can say is, I️ can’t wait to see it again & can’t wait to see all these characters in their stand alone films too! Fav scenes include a #lasso & #dostoyefsky you’ll know it when you see it? Yup. I’m #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/aJGmcVgWqe — SmithLord (@TiffanysTweets) November 10, 2017

Erik Davis

#JusticeLeague is better than BvS and #SuicideSquad – it’s lean, mean & packed w/ superhero action. I dug most of its lighter moments & I think it has one of the best action sequences ever in a DCEU movie. And of course Wonder Woman steals the show. pic.twitter.com/rW3UjpBUMk — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) November 10, 2017

Kevin McCarthy

JUSTICE LEAGUE is ZACK SNYDER’s movie. With the exception of MAYBE ONE scene, the movie didn’t feel like it jumped in tone from Snyder to Whedon. I’ve seen it 2x.



To be clear, JUSTICE LEAGUE is DIRECTED BY ZACK SNYDER. Snyder’s presence is felt throughout ENTIRE film.



❤️?? pic.twitter.com/eZ2k9xw65u — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) November 10, 2017



Kevin McCarthy indicates something that will either thrill or put off a lot of viewers, with very little middle ground.

Mashable #1

#JusticeLeague is fine. It’s more coherent & less idiosyncratic than Batman v Superman (which I loved, so make of that what you will), and tries very hard to lighten up on the gloom & doom of the DC universe. There are jokes and everything! — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) November 10, 2017

Mashable #2

Nothing could save JUSTICE LEAGUE from its loud, ugly, tacky self. Not Wonder Woman, not wide-eyed Ezra Miller, not Joss Whedon’s quippy teardown & rebuild. And Henry Cavill’s mustache is an actual issue; they gave him Uncanny Valley Face. Oof, guys. It’s a rough ride — Josh L. Dickey (@JLDlite) November 10, 2017



The first big negative reaction also comes from Mashable. The question now is: which way will fans lean? There are a lot of positives comments, but as fans know by now, these early screenings can arguably skew towards those who love comic book movies with clear bias. It won’t be the same experience for the general public — especially those who feel they’ve been burned by the franchise before.

However, the positives of these Justice League reviews indicates a possible simple two-hour blockbuster movie ride, and there are indeed a lot of moviegoers who can get behind that.

Gamespot

#JusticeLeague is good!



(And I can finally talk about it!)



Wonder Woman is wonderful, Aquaman is surprisingly cool, Flash is hilarious, Batman is drunk, the story is coherent, and it’s all surprisingly funny. It’s not perfect, but really enjoyable!



Full review to come! pic.twitter.com/YzgSL4FBOP — Mike Rougeau (@RogueCheddar) November 10, 2017

Justice League hits theaters on November 17th.

