Justice League Set Description: Commissioner Gordon’s Gotham Rooftop

While on the set of DC Films and Warner Brothers' Justice League production, Comicbook.com and select members of the press were treated to watching a scene be filmed for the movie right before our own eyes. It happened to be J.K. Simmons' first day on set portraying Commissioner Gordon and also appeared to be his character's first time meeting heroes other than Batman.

The setting was a Gotham City rooftop. More specifically, it was the rooftop of the Gotham City Police Department where the Batsignal resides. Set dressers milled around covering the set and costumes with water as flashes from high above the set simulated lightning. Green screens surrounded the rooftop's edges, but the look of the rooftop was convincing enough to overlook the fact. A tall rounded set piece with statues of angels burst from the rooftop near its center, with smoke creeping from pipes and delivering Gotham's gritty feel.

Gordon stood on one side of the set with the Batsignal lit awaiting the Dark Knight. When he arrived, he didn't do so alone. Affleck's Batman drops into the set with a super hero landing as Wonder Woman and The Flash stand on either side. "How many of you are there?" Gordon asks upon seeing them. "Not enough," Batman tells him before directing Barry to turn off the Batsignal.

"The eight might still be alive," Gordon optimistically tells Batman, referring to kidnapped scientists before Cyborg busts into the scene, saying, "9," to Wonder Woman's satisfaction. Diana's look signifies her desire to have recruited Cyborg to the team and his joining has definitely earned her approval. "The head of STAR Labs was taken tonight," Cyborg tells the team, referring to his scientist father.

The group confers for a moment, discussing previously discovered nests of Parademons, before realizing that none of the patterns converge "on land" which felt a lot like an Aquaman reference. Based on the Crawler and Stryker's Island scenes, we know the setting of the Parademon nest to be underground but choosing to say "on land" seems like the first reference to Momoa's trident-wielding hero, who has only made a cameo in the universe so far.

The team elects to use Batman's Crawler after Flash points out the fact that they won't fit in the car together and promptly disappears behind Gordon's back. When he turns around, we get a moment of humor which we all desire from the dark and gritty DC movies. Barry Allen opens up something along the lines of, "Whoa! They just… Disappear on you like that? That's rude," before zooming out of the scene himself. The line changed with each take but Ezra Miller certainly won over any doubters who were watching.

Of course, Commissioner Gordon is the biggest question mark at the moment. Not because anyone doubts J.K. Simmons' acting ability but because we haven't seen anything of the character yet. Well, he looks great. The character stood atop the rooftop donning a full head of hair, a mustache, and a hat. A full coat covered just how ripped Simmons has apparently become but the portrayal seems like one that will deliver for fans of previous incarnations of the character on the big screen and comic book fans alike.

Justice League is set for release November 17, 2017.

For complete coverage of ComicBook.com's Justice League set visit, check out everything we have learned by clicking right here!