Justice League Snyder Cut Blu-ray Pre-Orders: SteelBook, Trilogy Edition, Special Features

Last week, Warner Bros Home Entertainment revealed that the supersized 4-hour "Snyder Cut" of Zack Snyder's Justice League would arrive on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 7th. Pre-orders are live now, and the lineup includes a 4K SteelBook edition and a 4K Trilogy edition with Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and the Snyder Cut in a single package.

The 4K Ultra HD SteelBook edition of Zack Snyder's Justice League is a Best Buy exclusive that you can pre-order here for $35.99. Unfortunately, the cover art isn't any different from the standard 4K release which is also available to pre-order here at Best Buy for $30.99 (currently $49.98 on Amazon). The Blu-ray edition is available here at Best Buy and here on Amazon for $24.99.

If you're all in on Zack Snyder's vision, you can get everything in 4K via the Justice League Trilogy 4K Blu-ray set, which is up for pre-order here on Amazon for $84.99. As you can see from the image above, it appears to include a set of posters as a bonus. Note that the price of this set and the standalone Snyder Cut 4K Blu-ray will undoubtedly go way down on Amazon before the September 7th release date. You won't be charged until the Blu-rays ship, and you'll automatically get any discounts that occur during the pre-order period.

Special features on the Justice League 4K Blu-ray are pretty thin, which isn't surprising given that the entire Snyder Cut is basically bonus content. The official list is as follows:

HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Road to Justice League - Director Zack Snyder reflects on his trilogy of films in DC Universe

English SDH, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish, French, Brazilian Portuguese, Italian-SDH, Swedish, Norwegian, Finnish, Danish. Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Complex Chinese, Czech, AND Polish subtitles for the main feature

"In "Zack Snyder's Justice League", determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions."

"The 4K Blu-ray disc of "Zack Snyder's Justice League" will feature a Dolby Atmos soundtrack remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead. To experience Dolby Atmos at home, a Dolby Atmos enabled AV receiver and additional speakers are required, or a Dolby Atmos enabled sound bar; however, Dolby Atmos soundtracks are also fully backward compatible with traditional audio configurations and legacy home entertainment equipment."

