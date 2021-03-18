Justice League Director Zack Snyder Regrets Not Doing More to Set Up Cyborg Movie

✖

There was once a time when Ray Fisher's Cyborg was going to get his own movie. Even after Joss Whedon took over Justice League, the Cyborg movie was still on the release slate for Warner Brothers. Now that fans have seen the character get a starring role in Zack Snyder's Justice League, he's back in the limelight — and Snyder himself is wishing he did even more to help set the character's spin-off up.

Speaking with Esquire, Snyder said he helped lay the groundwork for both the Wonder Woman and Aquaman solo flicks, and in hindsight, he wishes he gave much more of a focus to the Cyborg project in development.

"I'm very sad that I didn't push harder to set up the Cyborg movie before we shot Justice League because I'd done a lot of work to set up Wonder Woman and Aquaman and to get those movies on their feet," the filmmaker told the magazine. "And I really wish I had done that with Cyborg because he’s really on his feet at the end of the movie. He's really ready to go. And I just thought, well, the truth is I just assumed that it was a no brainer that a Cyborg movie would be in the works. You know what I mean? It seems like so obvious."

In the same interview, Snyder mentioned the Epilogue of the movie was something he used for his own personal "wishful thinking," making sure to include characters and tidbits he'd like explored in potential future movies.

"I guess it's a careful what you wish for kind of a scenario. And I do think that it was part of the DNA of the thing to create an ending with cliffhanger," Snyder added. "It’s the genre: a superhero movie doesn't really have an ending. It has a chapter break, but you never want to close the book a hundred percent. And with the amount of effort that the fans had had mustered to get this movie made, and the dedication and the money they've raised for suicide prevention and mental health awareness, I wanted the movie to be hopeful and optimistic. And that included the vision for future movies."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.

