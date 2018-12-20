HBO Asia Continues Its Push for the Zack Snyder Cut of ‘Justice League’

Either there’s a rogue entity within Warner Bros. or they’re utilizing their international presence to stoke flames, but the company continues to instigate fans expecting to see a Snyder Cut of Justice League.

The Twitter account for HBO Asia continued to push the Snyder Cut legend in their recent interactions, teasing nice fans as if they have the clout to get Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Films to make a choice on releasing a different version of the film.

This follows up a previous post in which HBO Asia posted a meme featuring Aquaman actor Jason Momoa. In it, HBO Asia riled up a lot of fans by posting about excitement surrounding the Snyder Cut of Justice League, despite no such version of the film existing in an official capacity.

To his own credit, Momoa has spoken candidly about Snyder’s version of Justice League, expressing in vulgar terms that he would be excited to see it come to fruition.

“I’m obsessed with [the Snyder cut] too,” Momoa told MTV News when he was asked about a different edit of the film. “That’s just one thing that sucks with our business, where you just can’t speak your mind. But yeah, f*** yeah I want to see it.”

Momoa has previously provided details about how Justice League was supposed to set up the future of DC Comics’ cinematic universe, and how a cut scene from Snyder’s version would have set up the events of Aquaman.

“In Zack’s cut, we had it where I was with Vulko and Mera and I say that I have to go home, and they say ‘There’s a force coming,’ and that I need to help,” Momoa previously said to WSVN-TV. “And I’m like ‘I’m going home to see my dad,’ and so I get in the back of a pickup truck, pound a bottle of something, and off he goes, the wanderer, you know what I mean? So that was kind of like the end of Justice League where I was going – and then we cut to me coming home and run into a submarine and bang oh! Then go see pops and I think he’s just going to get rooted again; I think he’s been gone for so long it’s just him trying to kind of come back to his roots…”

Justice League is currently streaming on HBO Go and HBO Now, while Aquaman can be seen in theaters beginning this Friday, December 21st.