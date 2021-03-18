Justice League: Snyder Cut Epilogue Title Officially Revealed

✖

The Snyder Cut of Justice League officially became a reality over the weekend, and fans are still processing the various artistic decisions that it makes for the DC Films universe. The long-awaited and highly-anticipated project brings to life Zack Snyder's ideal and complete vision for the film, and the end result is a spectacle clocking in at four full hours. While that runtime might seem overwhelming for some, the film utilizes strategically-placed chapter breaks to make the whole experience more digestible. While six of the chapter titles were announced prior to the film's release, there was also revealed to be a seventh "epilogue" chapter — and its subtitle is a pretty significant one. Spoilers for Zack Snyder's Justice League lurk below! Only look if you want to know!

The epilogue chapter, the title card for which was officially shared on the Snyder Cut Twitter over the weekend, is called "Epilogue: A Father Twice Over." The reason for this subtitle is very quickly revealed within the film itself, in a scene where Victor Stone/Cyborg (Ray Fisher) revisits the audio recording that his father, Silas Stone (Joe Morton), made in the lead-up to his death. After Victor used his technology-based powers to reassemble the broken tape player, he heard Silas telling Victor how proud he is of him. Silas also joked that Victor made him "a father twice over" — first when he was born, and again when he reborn in Silas' experiments with the Motherbox.

While Silas' death had somewhat been forecast in the trailers for Zack Snyder's Justice League, the emotional impact of it within the world and narrative of the film is undeniably significant. This makes the tactic of initially hiding that chapter title — and, by and large, letting viewers discover it as they've watched it in the past few days — very effective.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now available to stream exclusively on HBO Max.