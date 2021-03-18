Zack Snyder Confirms Biblical Easter Egg in Justice League

✖

The Snyder Cut of Justice League has been out in the public consciousness for a month now, and fans are still discovering and celebrating an array of new details within the film. Some aspects of the four-hour HBO Max epic — which fully brings to life Snyder's vision for the project — are relatively obvious, while others would require a bit more investigating or analysis from fans. A recent fan theory has surrounded one potential Easter egg in the project, with some discovering that Clark Kent/Superman (Henry Cavill) has his death in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and his resurrection in Zack Snyder's Justice League occur at the exact same timestamp, 2:38:57. Some have wondered if this could be a reference to a passage of scripture in the Bible with those same chapter and verse numbers, which concerns the resurrection of Jesus.

During a recent appearance on the virtual JusticeCon livestream, Snyder discussed the theory, and essentially confirmed that it was too specific for it to be an unintentional choice on his part.

“Come on, guys. I literally just said that the other day, I was like ‘I wonder if it’s a bible passage,'" Snyder said with a laugh. “I’m going to say this… there’s a chance it was on purpose. There’s a chance it was a coincidence. If it’s a coincidence, then it’s such a crazy coincidence, that it’s not a coincidence."

While this is certainly far from the first or last biblical homage within Snyder's filmography, the incredibly specific nature of that Superman detail is definitely interesting. Snyder has been upfront about his unique (and in some instances, polarizing) approach to superhero movies, speaking about the subject in an interview with The New York Times last month.

"It’s obvious I take these characters and their mythology really seriously. I want them to be fully realized as characters, existing in that world. I don’t think that it’s cool to have fun at their expense. And there was a vision that we had, a complete universe, fully fleshed out, that we really wanted to take all the way," Snyder explained. "I knew it before BvS, when we made Man of Steel. Marvel is doing something else. They’re doing, at the highest level, this popular action-comedy with a heart. And they have that nailed. An effort to duplicate that is insanity because they’re so good at it. What DC had was mythology at an epic level, and we were going to take them on this amazing journey. Frankly, I was the only one saying that."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now available to stream exclusively on HBO Max.