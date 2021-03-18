Zack Snyder Explains the Difference Between His Superheroes and the Marvel Cinematic Universe

✖

The long wait is almost over! After years of fan campaigns and reshoots, Zack Snyder's Justice League is finally coming to HBO Max this week. In honor of the big release, Snyder has been talking up his cut of the movie in various interviews. During a recent chat with The New York Times, Snyder was asked about the Marvel Cinematic Universe and he explained what makes those films different from the ones he has helmed for the DCEU.

"It’s obvious I take these characters and their mythology really seriously. I want them to be fully realized as characters, existing in that world. I don’t think that it’s cool to have fun at their expense. And there was a vision that we had, a complete universe, fully fleshed out, that we really wanted to take all the way," Snyder explained. "I knew it before 'BvS,' when we made 'Man of Steel.' Marvel is doing something else. They’re doing, at the highest level, this popular action-comedy with a heart. And they have that nailed. An effort to duplicate that is insanity because they’re so good at it. What DC had was mythology at an epic level, and we were going to take them on this amazing journey. Frankly, I was the only one saying that."

When asked if he ever thinks about taking the Marvel approach, Snyder replied, "No, not at all." He added, "I don’t know how to hit a ball any different than I hit it. A director has one skill — your point of view. That’s all you have. If you’re trying to imitate another way of making a movie, then you’re on a slippery slope."

You can ready a description for the Snyder Cut below:

"In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions."

Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on HBO Max on March 18th.