Zack Snyder Wants to See a Man of Steel and Batman v Superman Super Cut

It’s no secret that Zack Snyder‘s films have a passionate following, with fans especially excited about his entries into the DC Films canon. Snyder essentially laid the groundwork for the modern DC movies continuity with Man of Steel, which was followed up with 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The latter film dealt with the direct fallout of Zod’s (Michael Shannon) invasion of Metropolis in Man of Steel, and how the fight that ensued between him and Clark Kent/Superman (Henry Cavill) affected the lives of those around them. As a result, BvS shows alternate moments that happened during the events of that final fight — and it sounds like Snyder wouldn’t be opposed to seeing them spliced together. During his recent viewing party of Batman v Superman on Vero, Snyder expressed that there could – and should – be a sort of “five-hour” cut showing the two films spliced together chronologically.

“I wonder if anyone’s ever done a five-hour cut, which would basically just be editing these two parts of the movie together, carefully,” Snyder explained. “I’ve never seen that. I’m sure it exists online somewhere, where they match up all of these moments so that they’re happening simultaneously. I don’t know if anyone’s done that. I’d have to look, but it feels like a cool thing to do, because it would all — it all should match up pretty well. Because they’re right below — they’re fighting right below. It could be kind of cool.”

While that’s just one of several alternate “cuts” that fans would like to see of Snyder’s films, it certainly does sound like an interesting possibility. It also could be an interesting way for audiences to reapproach what BvS has to offer — something that was initially subject to scrutiny when the film first debuted.

“I think it was — that movie is… it’s part of an arc for what [director Zack Snyder’s] vision was, or is, and it’s also, in my mind, fairly niche.” Cavill said in a 2017 interview. “It’s a niche style of movie within a genre and it reflects in the audience reviews and critic reviews, it’s divisive. When anything is niche, it’s gonna be liked and loved by some and disliked by others, and that’s the whole point of niche.”

