‘Justice League’ Movie Art Book Cover Revealed

Justice League arrives in theaters in just over a month and now fans of the upcoming DC Extended Universe film are getting a first look at the cover of the film’s book of movie art.

Showcasing the film’s concept art, sketches, and costume details as well as movie stills and special behind-the-scenes shots, “Justice League: The Art of The Film” features a beautiful, artistic rendering of the united League. Batman features prominently at the front of the team while Superman, complete with flowing cape, keeps watchful eye in the background. A previous cover simply featured a promotional image for the film. You can see the cover art, via Super Hero Hype forum, below.

The book, written by Abbie Bernstein, also features a forward by DC Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns and if the previously released concept art for the film is any indication, the book will be a must have for Justice League fans. The French Art Ludique Le Musee is currently running “The Art of DC – The Dawn of Super Heroes” exhibition in collaboration with DC Entertainment and Warner Bros featuring and recently shared an intricate and detailed concept look at Ezra Miller’s The Flash costume from the film.

The exhibition, which features costumes and accessories from a variety of DC films in addition to the cover art for “Justice League: The Art of the Film,” was originally slated to run through August but has been extended to January 7, 2018.

“Justice League: The Art of the Film” goes on sale November 21st. It can be pre-ordered now. Justice League opens in theaters November 17th.