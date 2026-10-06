John Stewart’s Power Battery Artwork Hints At Lanterns Season 2’s New Threat, And It Borrowed From Star Wars

The season finale of Lanterns finally aired, and John Stewart is finally a Green Lantern. The season wrapped with John finally uncovering Hal Jordan’s killer. His investigation had led him to a Power Battery forged by Sinestro on the alien world wiped out by the Manhunter’s fear gas. He then assumes the role of Green Lantern of Earth, leaving the rest of Sector 2814 to Guy Gardner. John uses the new battery to charge his ring by reciting a new oath. Establishing that this Green Lantern would embrace his fear and control it. Because the new Power Battery is imbued with it.

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In the last episode, Sinestro reveals that he’s forged a new Power Battery and had to use water tainted by the Manhunter’s fear gas. It’s evident in yellow striations around the lantern. The battery even has a name: The Dark Lantern. That new detail is provided by Ed Natividad, a concept artist on Lanterns. He shared his designs on Instagram, where the Dark Lantern moniker was revealed. The gold handle and symbol are appropriate for the new gold standard in Lanterns. The yellow veins don’t necessarily look like scars. They look like gold bonding, holding the lantern together.

The Dark Lantern, and What It Could Mean

The golden seams on the Dark Lantern evoke Japanese kintsugi, and that is some very strong symbolism for John Stewart. Kintsugi artisans use urushi lacquer and powdered precious metals like gold and silver to repair broken ceramics. Their process is about honoring the cycles of destruction and repair we go through in life. Star Wars fans may remember the technique from The Rise of Skywalker. After destroying his helmet in The Last Jedi, he has it repaired by a Sith alchemist in the kintsugi tradition, a detail J.J. Abrams made explicit. As signified by the bonds, John is going to continue to repair the Green Lantern’s legacy on Earth. If you’d like to see the process in more detail, check out this brief documentary that talks with the artisans who repair these everyday works of art from BBC Reel:

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The beauty of Natividad’s Dark Lantern is that it can be interpreted in so many different ways. Before designing the Dark Lantern, Natividad had to create the unbroken Green Lantern Power Battery and Hal’s Power Ring. He has shared the alternate designs he came up with, and you can see all of them in a gallery below:



The Dark Lantern might not be all about honoring repairs; it could also be an omen of destruction. We’re entering a new era of Green Lantern, both literally and figuratively. The oath that John speaks into the battery says he will embrace his fear. Embracing fear isn’t new territory for Green Lanterns, but one name often comes up when they do: Parallax. Introduced in 1994 by writer Ron Marz and artist Bill Willingham, Parallax was originally the identity Hal assumed during his fall in Emerald Twilight. A decade later, Geoff Johns reimagined Parallax as an ancient creature of pure fear, imprisoned in the Central Power Battery on Oa. Taking into account that John has the rare ability to manifest constructs without the ring and have them persist, is it possible John could manifest his fear into a monster?

Do you think the Dark Lantern is a sign of bad news in season 2? Who do you want to see show up? Let us know in the comments below!