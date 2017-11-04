Justice League Writer Treated The Batman Script With Rewrite

The past day has been a turbulent one for DC fans around the world. After much hype and anticipation, news broke that Ben Affleck was stepping back from The Batman as a director. The actor, who made his DC Extended Universe debut last year, said he would be relinquishing the role to focus on his starring and producing work. Of course, fans have reacted loudly to the news, but it seems there is one bit of information that many overlooked.

Thanks to Deadline, fans have learned The Batman script has been worked on more so than previously imagined. Over the past month or so, Affleck gave fans sparse updates on the script’s progress, but the site is now reporting the star finished a draft of the script with DC Comics’ Geoff Johns. And, what’s more, a rewrite of the project was just completed by the screenplay writer of both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

Chris Terrio may be best-known for his work on Argo, but the writer seems to have lent his hand to The Batman as well. For now, fans are on the fence about whether this move is an encouraging one, but it does stress the fact that time is being taken on The Batman. A fresh set of eyes can help prevent any would-be blips from making a film’s final cut, and Terrio has more than enough experience to catch any mishaps.

The full quote from Deadline can be read below:

“Affleck, who most recently helmed Live by Night, wrote the script with Geoff Johns, and a rewrite was just turned in by Chris Terrio, the Oscar-winning scribe of the Affleck-directed Argo. Our sister publication Variety was first to confirm Affleck’s exit as director.”

For those of you who are not caught up to speed on Affleck’s directorial departure, you can read the star’s statement below as well:

“There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions. Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require. Together with the studio, I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film. I am still in this, and we are making it, but we are currently looking for a director. I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world.”

Justice League will open in theaters on November 17, 2017. The Batman release date is TBD.

[HT] Deadline