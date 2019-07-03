Zack Snyder Reveals Full Look at Young Darkseid in Justice League

Zack Snyder has been giving his loyal DC fans lots of reasons to get excited, as he’s been steadily revealing more and more of what his version of Justice League would’ve been. One of the biggest reveals was no doubt the much larger story arc of a young Darkseid – and now we’re getting our best look yet at Snyder’s version of the DC Comics villain!

Take a look at the new image of Young Darkseid (or “Uxas”) that Snyder revealed on his Vero account:

ZACK SNYDER UNLEASHED UXAS FULL LOOK ON VERO AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/leoMUUMj34 — DCU Movie Page #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@dcumoviepage) July 3, 2019

This full look at Young Darkseid is a follow-up to a teaser image of the villain that Snyder released last month. That photo showed “Uxas” from a much greater distance, and clearly frames this scene as taking place in the same epic flashback that was included in the finished film. That sequence revealed how the races of ancient Earth – mankind, the Atlanteans and Amazons – united together and partnered with ancient gods (Zeus) and Green Lanterns, to defend Earth against Darkseid’s forces.

Unfortunately, the theatrical cut of Justice League remixed this sequence into a much less impressive flashback of how Steppenwolf first came to Earth in ancient times, to lead Apokolips’ forces. The sequence was very rushed and underwhelming, and didn’t necessarily make sense according to the logic of the characters – Darkseid isn’t the type to give out second chances, so it was always strange that Steppenwolf was being given the chance to invade Earth a second time, when he failed once. A fully-matured and powered Darkseid trying to correct the one failure of his youth? Much more believable and interesting motivation for the villain’s gone to pick with Earth and its protectors.

If you want to hear what Young Darkseid would’ve sounded like, actor Ray Porter recently gave DC fans a taste of the DCEU Darkseid voice.

All in all, Snyder fans have been feeling the pain of the missed opportunity to see Zack Snyder‘s full vision for the DC Extended Universe – including a three-part story arc for Justice League, which Snyder recently teased, much to fan delight:

“The truth is that, the Knightmare sequence in this movie was always my idea that all of that would eventually be explained … and that we would end up in the distant future, where Darkseid has taken over Earth and where Superman has succumbed to the Anti-Life [Equation] … There was a few members of the Justice League that had survived in that world, that they were fighting. Batman broke a pact with Cyborg because something happened… They were working on an equation to jump Flash back to tell Bruce…”