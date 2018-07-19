‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut Reportedly Isn’t Going to Happen

A “Zack Snyder cut” of Justice League doesn’t exist, as the filmmaker left production long before a finished film could be assembled, despite DC Extended Universe fans regularly clamoring for one. Some fans even think that the Warner Bros. panel at this weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con will see the announcement of the director’s vision landing on Blu-ray, though an article in the Wall Street Journal confirms, once again, that this won’t happen.

The article notes, “The studio isn’t planning to mention a Snyder cut or to release any alternate versions of Justice League, a senior executive confirmed.”

This is only the latest confirmation that Warner Bros. has no intention of releasing a Snyder Cut, which it has been saying since Justice League first hit theaters.

With Snyder having directed Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, fans were looking forward to how these films built towards the filmmaker’s vision for Justice League. Following a family tragedy, Snyder stepped away from the film, with Joss Whedon stepping in to finish the production.

As compared to instances where a film was completed and had a new filmmaker step in to helm reshoots, the case with Justice League is different, as Whedon not only helmed reshoots but also filmed scenes from the script which Snyder never shot. One drawback of this situation is that, with Snyder and Whedon having drastically different tones, the final product didn’t feel like a cohesive film, jumping between Snyder’s morose and dramatic scenes to Whedon’s lighthearted banter.

Even star of the film Henry Cavill knows that, were a Sndyer Cut to be somehow cobbled together, there’s really no reason for Warner Bros. to release it.

“I don’t know if [a Snyder cut] actually exists so the only way I can look at it is as a business model, and I don’t know what difference it’s going to make,” Cavill confirmed to Yahoo Movies UK. “There are stories to be told, which need to be told and adjustments that can be made, but that’s not going to make any difference.”

With the film already out on home video, Cavill noted that, merely from a business standpoint, the studio doesn’t have much to gain from releasing a Snyder Cut.

“They’re not going to release it into cinemas and so they’re not going to suddenly make an extra few hundred million,” Cavill pointed out. “So it would be interesting to see what the difference is, but I’d rather focus on the future rather than what’s been.”

Fans will learn more about the future of the DCEUthis weekend at San Diego Comic-Con.

